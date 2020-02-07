What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger! Kelly Clarkson isn’t afraid to admit how difficult raising her two children has been.

“I think parenting changes you in the best of ways,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host, 37, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday, February 6. “It’s made me stronger, but it’s definitely hard. It’s the hardest job out of all the jobs. … I think it makes you selfless. It makes you really prioritize.”

The Voice judge and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, welcomed their first child together in 2014 when their daughter, River, now 5, was born. The little one became a big sister two years later when Remington, now 3, arrived. Blackstock, 43, also has two kids — Savannah, 17, and Seth, 13 — from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

In December 2018, the “Because of You” songstress admitted to Us exclusively that she hopes her kids “are tone deaf.” The Texas native explained at the time: “I love my mom for [being a stage parent], but I think I would be like her. I’d be like, ‘I’ve heard better, but it was solid.’ And don’t want to do that. I hope they’re like teachers or doctors or something. It’s a hard industry.”

As for what the American Idol season 1 winner’s kids think of her singing talent, it’s safe to say River and Remington aren’t her biggest fans. In fact, they can be their mom’s biggest critics and don’t want her to sing them bedtime songs.

“I’m like, ‘People pay for this,” the Grammy winner told Christina Aguilera during a September 2019 episode of Clarkson’s Bravo show. “It’s kind of awesome because it keeps us humble. Our kids don’t care at all.

Aguilera, 39, revealed that her 5-year-old daughter, Summer, is the exact same way. “My daughter will be like, ‘Shh, I’m trying to sleep,’” the Burlesque star said at the time. “She gives me the hand.”

