Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson admitted that their biggest critics live at home with them.

“My daughter will be like, ‘Shh, I’m trying to sleep,’ [when I sing her a bedtime song],” the “Genie in a Bottle” singer, 38, said of Summer, 5, on the Monday, September 16, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “She gives me the hand.”

The American Idol season 1 winner, 37, has experienced the same thing with River, 5. “I’m like, ‘People pay for this,’” she said. “It’s kind of awesome because it keeps us humble. Our kids don’t care at all.”

Earlier this month, Aguilera opened up about the life lessons she has learned from her daughter (with fiancé Matthew Rutler) and son Max, 11, whom she coparents with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman. “I’m a huge kid at heart, and they give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations,” the Grammy winner shared in her Haute Living cover story. “You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much, and they challenge me all the time to be better.”

The former Mouseketeer went on to explain how her kids have affected her career choices over the years, saying, “I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children.”

The Burlesque star told Clarkson on Monday: “I know kids need routine and structure, bedtime and order. How are you supposed to do that whenever you’re in different time zones every night?”

The “Broken & Beautiful” singer, who also shares son Remington, 3, and two stepchildren with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, admitted that she also had a “hard” time touring with her little ones for the first time. “I cried almost every night,” Clarkson said. “You don’t want to be an absentee mom.”

