Not backing down. Kelly Clarkson is countersuing her former management company, Starstruck, which is run by her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock‘s father, Narvel Blackstock.

According to court documents obtained by People, the “Miss Independent” singer, 38, is suing the company for allegedly violating the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without being properly licensed.

The lawsuit states that Starstruck allegedly violated the Talent Agencies Act numerous times and ignored the legal “licensing requirements.” Clarkson argued that all agreements between the parties should be “declared void and unenforceable,” including a verbal agreement that requires 15 percent commission on her gross earnings.

Starstruck’s attorney Bryan Freedman told People on Friday, November 6, that Clarkson’s filing “conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] at all times.”

He added, “While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record. It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

The American Idol alum began working with Narvel, 64, and his company in 2007. Variety reported in September that Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit against Clarkson alleging that she owes them $1.4 million in unpaid commissions in addition to the $1.9 million she already paid. The filing alleged that Clarkson has not paid the total commission for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice this year. Starstuck claimed the “Breakaway” songstress will owe at least $5.4 million to the firm by the end of 2020.

The suit also argued that the Daytime Emmy winner breached her verbal contract with the management group, which was negotiated by her attorney and business manager in 2007.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4. The music manager is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.