Kindred spirits! Reba McEntire opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her connection with her former stepdaughter-in-law, Kelly Clarkson.

“We’re family,” the country singer, 64, tells Us. “She married my oldest son, Brandon [Blackstock], but we’re also good friends, so that goes a long way — when you can have a good friend as a part of your family.”

The American Idol alum, 36, tied the knot with her fellow Grammy winner’s former stepson in October 2013. They share daughter River Rose, 4, and son Remington, 2, as well as his kids from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth. McEntire, for her part, split from Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, in August 2015 after 26 years of marriage.

The vocalists were nominated for a Grammy in 2007 for their collaboration of Clarkson’s hit “Because of You.” However, the powerhouses do not have another recording session in the books, due in large part to their busy schedules. “I hope [to record music together],” McEntire says. “We don’t have anything planned right now, though. She’s got her boat loaded!”

She adds: “We don’t get to spend as much time nowadays as we used to.”

Although the pair will not take the stage together at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 7, which the Reba alum will host for the 16th time, the proud “Fancy” songstress hyped up Clarkson. “She’s doing a number with Jason Aldean. … There are going to be so many performances,” McEntire reveals. “It’s going to be really fun.”

Clarkson previously gushed over her former stepmother-in-law while paying tribute to the country music superstar at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. “If we’re all being honest, sometimes when we meet our heroes it doesn’t always pan out how you hope,” the Voice coach said in her December speech. “But meeting Reba, being friends with her, and eventually becoming family has been one of the highlights of my life.”

The “Stronger” singer also thanked McEntire for “being a really rad grandma.”

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will air on CBS Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the MGM Grand Garden Arena-set awards show are available for purchase now at AXS.com.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!