There’s a new contender for the title of talk show queen! A trailer for Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming daytime program briefly leaked online on January 23. In it, the American Idol alum, 36, interviews Chrissy Metz and Josh Groban, performs a cover of Cardi B’s “I Like It” and even investigates issues like homelessness in Los Angeles.

“Kelly has filmed the pilot,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The response is great.” Even so, there’s work to be done before NBC sets a premiere date for The Kelly Clarkson Show. “The production team is still fine-tuning everything because someone can test really well for daytime and then fall flat as soon as the show airs,” says the source.

