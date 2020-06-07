Reading their days away! Throughout the coronavirus quarantine, plenty of celebrities have been able to pass the time by cracking open a good book.

Gwyneth Paltrow, for one, used her company Goop as a platform to launch a book club in April. She has invited the Goop community to virtually connect after reading the selected books, including How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang and Latitudes of Longing by Shubhangi Swarup.

During Paltrow’s own personal reading, the Oscar winner raved about Fanny Singer’s Always Home book. “In heaven this lazy Sunday morning reading Always Home, a beautiful and unique memoir of sorts, with food as a central character,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “I adore how @fannysinger writes her recipes in prose with loose instructions, it’s so charming and beautiful and it’s theme is perfectly apropos (to say the least). @alicelouisewaters what a beautiful mother you are. Brava to you both 💕.”

Emma Roberts and her best friend, Karah Preiss, have been sharing their literary recommendations monthly through their Belletrist book club since 2017. The virtual group has not lost its momentum amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which the American Horror Story actress announced Anna Solomon’s The Book of V. as May’s selection and picked Lily King’s Writers & Lovers for April.

Roberts opened up to Vogue in April about why she was interested in starting her now-popular book club. “[I] felt something was missing as far as a place that recommends things that I’d want to read,” the Scream Queens alum said at the time. “Most people don’t have time to be pouring through several lists to figure out what to read. We wanted to create a place where it was easy to find things that you know you’re going to like.”

Meanwhile, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama teamed up to entertain kids stuck at home amid quarantine by reading children’s books together. Peter H. Reynolds’ The Word Collector was among the stories the couple shared with young readers.

On some occasions, Michelle has put on solo storytime sessions. “It’s been such a joy spending my Mondays reading with all of you,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “I’ve loved seeing the photos of your little ones reading along — thank you for sharing and commenting about what it means for you as parents to have a little break during this time. I hope you and your child continue to read at home this summer!” ⁣