Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Relationship Timeline

Almost 20 years and counting! Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron‘s chance meeting at a 2002 event in Australia led to a lifetime of happiness for the pair.

Looking back at their first encounter at the “very pretentious party” years later, the comedian admitted that he knew immediately that the actress was The One for him.

“I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did. It’s taken her about 20 years to know,” Cohen told The New York Times in October 2020.

Two years after sparking romance rumors, the couple got engaged, but Fisher admitted that she preferred to keep her relationship with Cohen as under the radar as possible.

“I’m not really comfortable talking about my private life and Sacha and I are probably very similar in that we hide our feelings behind humor,” the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress shared with the Daily Mail in August 2008.

As they prepared for their nuptials, Fisher ended up making the decision to convert to Judaism in honor of her then-fiancé.

“I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha. I would do anything — move into any religion — to be united in marriage with him,” she explained to the Evening Standard ahead of their 2011 ceremony.

For Fisher, the crucial part was all about having their loved ones at the event.

“It [was] very important to me to have a beautiful ritual celebrated with my family and friends. And when you are in the public eye, to keep that private and to make it happen without it being really visible is really difficult,” she admitted to Allure in January 2009.

Prior to getting married though, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Olivia, in 2007.

After getting married in March 2011, the twosome welcomed their second daughter, Elula, several months later. The Now You See Me star and the Borat actor continued to focus on making sure their growing family had the privacy they wanted.

“Motherhood is my favorite topic but I never talk about it publicly. As much as I love what I am doing, and I am so fortunate to have the opportunities that I have had, my responsibility is to my family,” Fisher told Us Weekly in March 2011 about adjusting to life as a parent.

As Fisher and Cohen’s marriage blossomed with the addition of their two daughters, the Scooby-Doo star admitted that it took work to stay together year after year.

“Choosing to be together every day is incredibly romantic. I love marriage. I think it’s a wonderful institution and it’s the most important decision you make,” she told Australia’s Sunday Telegraph in October 2012. “Life is filled with highs and lows, and you have a best friend to share it with you. It’s amazing. It’s like winning the lottery, having a good partner.”

Even though the duo had their individual hectic work schedules, Fisher explained that they would always choose family before anything else.

“Family is 100 percent my top priority. So I’m much more comfortable doing supporting roles right now. And often,” the Arrested Development alum detailed to The Telegraph in July 2013.

Two years later, Cohen and Fisher welcomed their son, Montgomery, into the family.

