Hard work pays off! Sacha Baron Cohen showed off his incredible transformation for his role in The Spy.

Isla Fisher, who has been married to Cohen since 2010, recently shared a video via Instagram of the 48-year-old actor doing dumbbell bicep curls while shirtless at a gym. She uploaded the workout clip in celebration of his 2020 Golden Globe nomination for the Netflix miniseries.

“So proud of the Hubs @sachabaroncohen getting a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a limited series,” she captioned the post. “He worked so hard transforming for his role in The Spy- not just getting rid of his dad-bod (see video) but learning three dialects, including Syrian and living in Casablanca, mainly in character for 4 months while shooting. This honor is shared with Eli Cohen‘s family, thank you for letting him bring the story to screen and to the HFPA.”

In the comments section, Courteney Cox wrote, “Yes Sacha!!!!” while Mindy Kaling joked, “Great now I’m turned on.” Chelsea Handler added, “It’s important for us all to realize that Sascha [sic] is indeed hot.”

The Wedding Crashers actress’ Instagram followers also applauded Cohen for his newly toned physique, with some pointing out that he famously had a “dad bod” when he sported a mankini in his 2006 movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Cohen portrays real-life Israeli secret agent Eli Cohen in The Spy, which premiered in September. Homeland alum Hadar Ratzon Rotem plays Cohen’s wife, Nadia, in the six-episode drama.

The Who Is America? creator met Fisher, 43, at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2002. Two years later, they announced their engagement. They tied the knot in a traditional Jewish ceremony in Paris in March 2010. The couple are the parents of three children.