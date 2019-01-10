Whether you have weight-loss goals, want to drop fat or are just trying to get healthier, look no further than celebrities for diet success stories.

Fit stars like Halle Berry, Jessica Alba, Kristin Cavallari, Jennifer Garner and Emmy Rossum know how to lose weight fast when they have to — and how to maintain their health and size the rest of the time. Yes, they work out, but the real key to success in dropping pounds is following the right nutrition plan.

Us rounded up the diets, eating regimens and food lifestyles, including keto, 80/20 and intermittent fasting, that are sweeping Hollywood. Scroll through to see what methods have worked for which stars — and get the tips and advice you need to reach your weight and health goals!