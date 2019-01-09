There’s no doubt Ashley Graham is a body-positive hero. But as the model has shown time and time again, she’s a hero, full stop.

In her February Elle cover story, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue alum, 31, talks about her workouts — NYC’s Dogpound is her gym — her honest podcast, “Pretty Big Deal,” and her secret to a happy relationship with her husband of eight years, Justin Ervin. “Just have sex!” Ironically, she also talks about how they waited to consummate their relationship until after they were married. “Something that it did for us was build up our friendship,” she said. “And it also built up our trust and communication.”

