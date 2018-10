Kate McKinnon

The comedian made a name for herself on Saturday Night Live, which she joined in 2012. The Emmy winner — she’s picked up two statues for her role on the sketch comedy — stood out for her off-the-wall characters and her on-the-nose impressions of Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres and more. She went on to star in Ghostbusters, Rough Night and The Spy Who Dumped Me.