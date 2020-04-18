In need of a good time? Netflix, Hulu and the like have been the friends anyone could count on for years, but never have the streaming platforms been needed more than in the era of social distancing.

The coronavirus pandemic has left lots of people stuck at home with limited entertainment at hand. Thankfully, TV and movie comedies are lying in wait to share laughs and carefree fun with viewers galore.

Whether subscribers have watched these titles for what feels like a million times or they have been collecting dust in their queues, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Us Weekly’s roundup.

For instance, John Mulaney hosted a rewatch of his Netflix special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch earlier this month. “Me & Mr Music and the Sack Lunch Bunch invite you to our TWITTER LIVE REWATCH PARTY Thursday April 2 7 PM EST,” he announced via Instagram. “Comedy, noodles, Jake Gyllenhaal, a song about my Nana’s bf that got me in trouble with my family. And a calm discussion of anxiety.”

The comedian even offered to answer fan queries about the project, which was originally released in December 2019. “Join me and my close personal friends: the Bunch,” he explained. “If you have questions that is UNDERSTANDABLE. I will answer them.”

Meanwhile, the stars of Happy Endings are intent on finding a way to bring the show back to life for fans. Casey Wilson told Entertainment Tonight on April 9 that the cast planned to reunite for a virtual table read. “I’m excited,” the actress said. “We were going to do it sooner, but we just couldn’t get it all together, and now we’re really excited. I love that show so much.”

Mindy Kaling, for her part, noticed TV lovers either rewatching or discovering The Mindy Project for the first time. The Office alum replied to some who tweeted about their obsession with the series. “I just started @TheMindyProject and man have I been missing out on some @mindykaling,” one Twitter user wrote, to which the actress responded with a kiss emoji.

Scroll through for a list of can’t-miss comedies to stream right away!