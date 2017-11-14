The Mindy Project will come to an end Tuesday, November 14, when its series finale streams on Hulu. While we’re sad to see it go, we can’t help but look back fondly on the romance that made the show a mainstay. We’re of course talking about Mindy (Mindy Kaling) and Danny (Chris Messina).

They may have had their fair share of tough times, but these were without a doubt their seven best moments.

1. Danny Holds Mindy’s Hand During Airplane Turbulence

Danny and Mindy have a thing with airplanes, and it all began during season 1’s “Santa Fe.” How adorable was it when Mindy reached for Danny’s hand during turbulence and when she tried to pull away, he wouldn’t let her?

2. Danny Dances for Mindy

Danny’s Christmas present to Mindy in season 2’s “Christmas Party Sex Trap” was really more of a gift to us all. Seeing Dr. Dan get down to Aaliyah’s “Try Again” wasn’t just one of Mindy and Danny’s best moments — it was one of the show’s best moments and one we’ll never forget.

3. Their First Kiss

We told you they had a thing with planes. Danny’s reckless abandon when kissing Mindy for the first time during season 2’s “The Desert” was beyond sexy and led to their first short-lived yet highly entertainment go at a relationship.

4. Their Empire State Building Moment

Every great TV couple has had their moment at the top of the Empire State Building. Danny and Mindy got theirs in the season 2 finale — appropriately titled “Danny and Mindy.” Once Mindy slogged up hundreds of stairs (the elevator was broken!) and Danny ran through New York City to the tune of “Dancing in the Dark,” the make out and talks about their future that ensued were the perfect payoff for us and them.

5. Leo Is Born

True to The Mindy Project’s offbeat take on major life events, Mindy was trapped in the subway when she went into labor during season 3’s “C Is for Coward.” Danny ran down the tracks to get to her and give her the best pre-birth pep talk we’ve ever heard.

6. Their Elevator Hookup

Danny was engaged to another woman at the time, but that (big) snag aside, it was fun seeing this couple reunite in the season 4 finale, “Homewrecker” — even if it only happened because they were trapped in an elevator together.

7. Danny Finally Accepts Mindy as a Working Mom

Danny’s unbelievably small-minded thinking about Mindy being a stay-at-home mom — which led to their devastating breakup — finally subsided in the season 6 episode “Leo’s Girlfriend.” Not only did he bring Mindy pizza just because (the one surefire way to a woman’s heart), but he also let her know he appreciated that she makes time for Leo while running her own business and being a doctor.

The series finale of The Mindy Project begins streaming on Hulu Tuesday at 12 a.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!