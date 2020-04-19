Social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t have to mean missing out on movie nights with your best gal pals!

While the world may have to spend a little more time apart in the midst of the global COVID-19 crisis, friends everywhere can still spend time connecting over music, television and movies. When it comes to the empowering, female-driven films, Clueless is the perfect place to begin.

Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and the late Brittany Murphy have become irreplaceable pop culture touchstones for their work in the 1995 film. Looking back on the movie 25 years later, Silverstone, 43, admitted she never expected it to be such a hit.

“I don’t think I was thinking about anything in the future when I was 18 years old,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April. “I had no idea. I just knew it was an exciting part and that [director] Amy Heckerling was such a good filmmaker. I was really excited to take that on.”

The Batman & Robin star also admitted that there’s one line that will never fail to make her laugh: “It’s not my line, but I love when Brittany Murphy says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive.'”

Writer and director Jennifer Robinson brought the effortless comedic timing of Clueless to the 2010s in her powerhouse Netflix comedy, Someone Great, which was loosely inspired by her own life.

“I was dumped in my early 20s, and while this movie has nothing to do with that relationship, out of that experience I wanted to make a deconstructed rom-com that’s way more com than rom and that is really about women holding each other up and a woman choosing herself,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April 2019. “I pitched it forever as (500) Days of Summer meets Drunk History.”

It wasn’t until Bridesmaids director Paul Feig got his hands on Robinson’s script that they were able to bring her hilarious and heartfelt vision to life. Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise weave an epic story of love, friendship, heartbreak and drinking — complete with Lizzo and Lorde on the unforgettable soundtrack.

