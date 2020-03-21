Best Rom-Coms to Watch When You’re Stuck at Home

Romance for all! As people are stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are a few things they can do to keep busy, one of which is watch movies — lots of movies.

While some fans may opt for social media quizzes or A-list Instagram concerts, others are choosing to break out their go-to romantic comedies during the stay-at-home orders currently in effect in the U.S.

Films including You’ve Got Mail, The Perfect Man and Pillow Talk remind everyone that romance doesn’t always happen face-to-face. It can happen via email, through instant messaging and over the phone.

Bridget Jones’s Diary, The Holiday and Legally Blonde reveal the best breakup remedies that anyone can do at home.

While Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet switched houses, traveling from L.A. to England and vice versa, they also enjoyed a lot of lounging around in their houses to get through their tough times.

Case and point: Diaz’s character Amanda having a dance party in her pajamas while drinking wine in the English countryside.

When Harry Met Sally on the other hand, makes viewers wonder if they really can be just friends with the opposite sex, while Clueless will have fans yearning for days outside, partying on Sunset Boulevard and singing along to “Rolling With the Homies” with their best friends.

With coronavirus spreading throughout the world and stars, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood, Andy Cohen, Idris Elba, and more testing positive for the virus, self-quarantining tactics have been put in place worldwide.

Stars who aren’t sick have still opted to stay indoors in accordance to CDC guidelines. Ellen DeGeneres, Lea Michele and Sophie Turner have entertained themselves with puzzles, trying on matching clothes with their parents and building LEGO landmarks.

Others have kept busy by cooking alongside their loved ones like Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich or Kristen Bell, who mastered the art of deep-frying Oreos at home.

Scroll below for a list of rom-coms to watch while bundled up on the couch.