



Breckin Meyer is still one of Brittany Murphy’s biggest fans years after her death.

The Clueless alum took to Twitter to honor his late costar on Friday, December 20, the 10-year anniversary of Murphy’s passing.

“10 years ago, this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early,” Meyer, 45, wrote. “So crazy talented & the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet.”

The Franklin & Bash alum, who played Travis in 1995’s Clueless, was close to Murphy, who played Tai in the iconic film. Onscreen, Meyer’s character fell for Murphy’s tomboy persona, and off screen, their friendship was one to be remembered.

“Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit was always like a lil sister to me,” he explained in his tweet, which showed a gif of his Clueless character kissing Murphy’s character on the head. “Missing Brit lots today. #BrittanyMurphy.”

The cast of Clueless reunited at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo in March and reflected on working with the late actress, who passed away on December 20, 2009, at the age of 32.

Alicia Silverstone, who played Cher in the film, said she was “blown away” by Murphy’s audition for the movie.

“I had to tell [writer/director] Amy [Heckerling], just in case she didn’t know, that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part … she was so good,” Silverstone, 43, dished.

Paul Rudd, who played Cher’s ex-stepbrother and eventual boyfriend, Josh, in the 1995 flick, added: “She was a sweet person, too. She was — she was just always so smiley and sweet.”

During the Clueless panel, Meyer sang the actress’ praises. He recalled her body of work and how she was able to transition from playing Tai in the coming-of-age tale to portraying the street smart character of Alex Latourno in the 2002 drama 8 Mile, alongside Eminem.

“Ridiculously talented,” Meyer said at the time. “Like, you see Tai, and then you watch 8 Mile, and you’re like, ‘That’s the same person?’”

Meyer, who also worked with Murphy on the animated series King of the Hill, added: “She was so incredibly talented. She could sing, she could dance.”

The Just Married star died from a combination of pneumonia, anemia and multiple-drug intoxication. Her passing was ruled an “accidental death” by the Los Angeles County coroner.