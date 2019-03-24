Gone too soon. The cast of Clueless reunited and reflected on working with the late Brittany Murphy, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 32.

During the Clueless reunion panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday, March 23, Alicia Silverstone recalled being “blown away” by Murphy’s audition prior to her casting in the 1995 film: “I had to tell [writer/director] Amy [Heckerling] just in case she didn’t know that Brittany Murphy was the one that had to play the part. … She was so good.”

“I love when she says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive,” the Batman & Robin actress, 42, who played leading lady Cher Horowitz, said. “It’s just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie. It’s just, her face scrunches up so good.”

Paul Rudd, who played Cher’s ex-stepbrother, Josh, in the coming-of-age film, chimed in: “She was a sweet person, too. She was … she was just always so smiley. And sweet.”

Breckin Meyer, who originated the role of Murphy’s onscreen love interest, Travis Birkenstock, sang the actress’ praises as well. “Ridiculously talented. Like, you see Tai, and then you watch 8 Mile, and you’re like, ‘That’s the same person?'” (Murphy played the “tragically unhip” Tai in the 1995 rom-com, and the street smart Alex Latourno, Eminem‘s love interest, in the 2002 drama.)

“She was so incredibly talented,” Meyer, 44, who also worked with the Uptown Girls star on the animated series King of the Hill, added. “She could sing, she could dance.”

Silverstone posted pictures of her reunion with Rudd, 49, Meyer and Donald Faison at C2E2 on Instagram. She captioned one snapshot of the foursome: “So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_aison and @breckinmeyer! They had me laughing so hard on our panel. Such a great day at #c2e2.”

Faison, 44, who played Stacey Dash‘s onscreen boyfriend, Murray Duvall, shared a similar snapshot, writing, “Rollin’ with the homies… #clueless #PaulRudd.”

The Just Married actress passed away on December 20, 2009, from what was ruled an “accidental death.” She died from a combination of pneumonia, anemia and multiple-drug intoxication.

With reporting by Nicole Briese

