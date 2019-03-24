‘Clueless’ Cast Reunion: See Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, More

Alicia Silverstone reunited with her Clueless castmates Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday, March 23, and fans were totally buggin’.

“Rollin’ with the homies…” Faison, 44, who played Murray Duvall, captioned a photo with the trio on Instagram.

“We. Have. No. Clue.” Meyer, 44, who portrayed stoner Travis Birkenstock in the cult classic, captioned the same pic on his page, tagging Chris Hemsworth for Rudd, who doesn’t have an Instagram account.

“My teenage dreams come to life!” one fan commented on the pic, while another wrote, “Paul Rudd looks older in Clueless than he does here.”

Another fan of the 1995 movie added, “The only thing missing is Brittany,” referring to costar Brittany Murphy, who died in 2009 at the age of 32. Stacey Dash (Dionne Davenport) and Jeremy Sisto (Elton Tiscia) were also absent from the reunion.

Rudd, who turns 50 on April 6 (yes, you read that right), joked about the fact that he’s ageless during the panel on Saturday, telling fans, “I’m 80 years old on the inside. It’s a mess underneath all this.” Pointing to his head and heart the Ant-Man star, who played teen heartthrob Josh Lucas in the beloved rom-com, added, “in here, it’s pure darkness … with a little moisturizer.”

“On the set of Clueless they would come and they would get us like 20 minutes before set, and then on Paul’s trailer they would knock like an hour beforehand because he has to finish sucking the lifeblood out of the babies he takes in order to maintain, and then he was camera-ready,” Meyer joked.

“Hey, it’s a tough business,” Rudd countered.

At another point during the panel, Faison asked if they remembered taking him out for his 21st birthday during filming.

“I was there?” Silverstone, 42, who played the film’s lead Cher Horowitz, asked.

“Do you remember anything about making this movie?” Rudd responded.

Scroll down for more pics from the reunion.