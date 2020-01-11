What, like it’s hard? Jennifer Coolidge admitted that Reese Witherspoon “can do no wrong” while addressing Legally Blonde 3 rumors.

“I mean Big Little Lies — if you just look at her body of work, The Morning Show and everything, she’s just a superstar,” Coolidge, 58, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Like a Boss world premiere in New York City on Tuesday, January 7. “She’s an absolute superstar and she always has been.”

The two actresses have kept in touch after starring in 2001’s Legally Blonde, in which the Massachusetts native played nail salon worker Paulette and Witherspoon, 43, played Elle Woods, and reprising their roles in the 2003 sequel.

“I’ve actually DM’d her and actually texted her,” she told Us on Tuesday. “When we see something funny that has to do with Legally Blonde, she’ll send it to me.”

She continued: “We’re sort of in different circles. I live in New Orleans a lot and fly back and forth and [we] haven’t really had a chat [in a while].”

Although Coolidge hasn’t seen the Big Little Lies star since the 2019 Golden Globes, she is ready for the next chapter of Legally Blonde — admitting that she doesn’t know when it’ll actually happen.

“I did hear at one point after The Morning Show [that] it’s going [to happen],” she said. “But of course there’s rumors that you read every day in the newspaper that say, ‘Legally Blonde is opening May 20 this year,’ and you’re, like, ‘Well, ugh.’ But I don’t know. I would love to play Paulette again.”

Even though she doesn’t have an update on the future of the blonde-centered comedy, the A Cinderella Story actress couldn’t be prouder of her former costar.

“She’s a very advanced person that’s not aging at all,” Coolidge gushed about Witherspoon to Us. “She looks the same. And then her daughter looks — oh my God! She’s just not aging. She’s not aging at all.”

She added: “I’m very proud of her because she’s done really well and deserves all the accolades. [She] is a great executive producer and a great person to work with.”

As for what’s next, the American Pie alum would “love to” work with the Walk the Line star and “hopes it happens.”

Like a Boss hits theaters on Friday, January 10.