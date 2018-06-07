It’s truly a perfect day! Reese Witherspoon has officially confirmed that a Legally Blonde 3 is happening. The Oscar winner shared a video lounging in a pool while wearing Elle Woods’ iconic pink bikini via Instagram on Thursday, June 7.

“It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” the 42-year-old simply wrote. It was reported earlier this week that a third movie was in the works.

Witherspoon’s beloved, perky and former sorority sister character wore the swimsuit as she filmed her Harvard Law School video application. She got accepted (naturally) and reunited with her ex-boyfriend Warner (Matthew Lewis). Warner, of course, was bad news and she instead fell for Emmett, played by Luke Wilson.

Some of the cast – including Jennifer Coolidge – would reunite for 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The movie celebrated its 15th anniversary in July 2016. In honor of the occasion, Witherspoon unpacked dozens of outfits from her Elle days. She even filmed the footage that she posted Thursday.

“I have had so many women say, ‘I went to law school because of ‘Legally Blonde,’” the actress said at the time. “It actually had a meaningful story. And it was about female empowerment. It wasn’t necessarily about the girl getting the guy. To celebrate the anniversary, make sure to show off your pet Chihuahua, law degree or even your best ‘bend and snap.’ That is still the most asked request I get from people. I have a feeling I will be doing the bend and snap until I am 95.”

Witherspoon admitted just last year that she wanted to revisit the franchise, noting that she believed women needed that sort of positivity right now.

