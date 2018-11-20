It’s all about the bend and snap! Ariana Grande has been on a rom-com bender of late, but she took her Legally Blonde appreciation to a new level when she named the film’s Jennifer Coolidge as her “new best friend.”

“new best friend … thank u, next,” the 25-year-old tweeted on Tuesday, November 20, captioning a photo of herself and Coolidge. In the pic, the singer is dressed like Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde character, Harvard law student Elle Woods, and the 57-year-old actress is back in that familiar embroidered denim vest to play Paulette, her beautician character in the 2001 comedy.

“You are beautiful @arianagrande!” Coolidge wrote on Instagram, reposting the same image. “I love you XOX thank u, next ❤️.”

Grande’s photo with Coolidge is not her first time honoring the American Pie alum. She also quoted two of Paulette’s lines when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this May, doing a spot-on impression of Coolidge saying, “God, you look like the Fourth of July,” and “I’m taking the dog, dumbass.” (Plus, Grande told Fallon that Best in Show, another entry on Coolidge’s filmography, is one of her favorite movies.)

The four-time Grammy nominee is channeling various rom-com characters for her upcoming “Thank U, Next” video. On her Instagram Stories, she posted photos of herself dressed like Rachel McAdams’ Regina George from 2004’s Mean Girls and Jennifer Garner’s Jenna Rink from 2004’s 13 Going on 30. She told Instagram followers she’d reveal another one of her music video looks the following day.

Grande also channeled the 1996 comedy The First Wives Club for her “Thank U, Next” performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.

