Happy Birthday, Reese Witherspoon! To say we have a girl crush on the 42-year-old actress and producer extraordinaire would be an understatement. The Big Little Lies star is HBIC at her production company Hello Sunshine, the founder of lifestyle brand Draper James, a mom of three (including mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe) and storyteller-in-chief for Elizabeth Arden, and yet she still manages to look #flawless on the red carpet. In celebration of Reese’s big day, we’re taking a look back at some of her best red carpet looks over the years. Keep scrolling to see our favorites!