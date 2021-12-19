The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren’t the only ones.

“I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December 2021. “We were talking about [The Morning Show season 3]. We’re so excited and we just love working together. It’s just a dream come true. We have known each other for a long time, but to be able to collaborate in a big way and really be architects behind the scenes is really nice.”

Aniston and Witherspoon play Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively. The news anchors are at the center of the popular drama, but they won’t rush back to set right away.

“[Jennifer]’s finishing a movie with Adam Sandler so it’s gonna be a minute and then we are gonna get right on it. … Give the people what they want,” the Legally Blonde actress added.

Aniston, meanwhile, is still trying to relax after her character’s stressful second season. Alex struggled with returning to the public eye while mourning Mitch (played by Steve Carell) and contracting COVID-19.

“It’s so hard to even imagine it right now,” the Friends alum told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021 of continuing the saga. “You know when they say mothers almost have a block [after giving birth]: ‘I could never do that again!’ I’m a little bit in that moment of, ‘I don’t know if I could ever do that again!’ So, we’ll see.”

Should she return, the Emmy winner hopes the tone of her story shifts. What exactly does she want to see in The Morning Show season 3? “Oh, just a lot of love and fun and dancing and playing and something with a lot more levity!” Aniston told the outlet.

Showrunner Kerry Ehrin, for her part, said that although she wants to take a break before heading back into the madness of The Morning Show, the story is by no means over.

“You could [go 10 years forward]. You could go backwards. It’s such an interesting little universe,” she told THR in November 2021. “You really can put it anywhere in time, and I think the challenge of the show is coming up with that big subject. Because, those are real subjects. They’re not fabricated. They’re pulled from all of our lives and they greatly impacted all of us, and I think that’s always the challenge of the show.”

For now, fans can check out the first two seasons of The Morning Show on Apple TV+. Scroll down to see everything we know so far about season 3: