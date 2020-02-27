Back to work! Reese Witherspoon was back on the set of The Morning Show on Wednesday, February 26, and she was greeted by quite the array of delectable pastries as she began working on the second season of the critically acclaimed drama.

Witherspoon, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the sweet spread, which included yellow-frosted doughnuts with blue sprinkles that spelled out “The Morning Show” and several other flavored doughnut varieties including matcha green tea, cookies and cream and Fruity Pebbles.

As the Oscar winner noted on social media, the sweet treats were provided by the L.A.-based D.R.E.A.M. Donut Truck. “Back on set for season 2 @themorning show,” she wrote, later adding, “@dreamdonuttruck.”

The Big Little Lies alum, who plays Bradley Jackson in the drama, clearly had a preferred confection of the bunch — the Reese’s doughnut, which was topped with chocolate icing and pieces of Reese’s Peanut Butter cups. “Aw thanks, y’all shouldn’t have!” she quipped in her Instagram Story. The social media update also included a pink arrow pointed towards the star’s chosen treat next to the word “favorite.”

In a separate Instagram Story, Witherspoon seemingly took her “favorite” doughnut back to her trailer and showcased it all on its own.

As for what viewers can expect from the sophomore season of the Apple TV+ hit? “We’re just beginning,” Witherspoon said last month during the TCA press tour, according to Deadline. “I feel like at the end of this ten episodes, there’s a whole new world order. It’s chaos. No one knows who is in charge and what leadership means at this point.”

The Wild star added: “I think that’s what we’re exploring in the culture right now as it goes topsy turvy, what is the new normal? I’m excited that we’ve got a lot more to explore.”

On the Golden Globes red carpet in January, a handful of the show’s other stars spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about what it’s like to work with Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who portrays Alex Levy. “They’re just casual! Us on set is us just, kind of, like, farting around with your cousins!” said costar Mark Duplass, who plays Chip Black. “There’s really nothing amazing about it, except every now and then I will look over and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the girl I fell in love with watching the Man in the Moon when I was 15 years old.’ Like, ‘Oh my God, you came into my living room when I was a junior in high school in Friends and blew my brains open.’”

Karen Pittman, who portrays powerhouse Mia Jordan, told Us: “They give you a hug. They welcome you into the room. They welcome you into the storytelling. They ask for your input.”

Scroll down to see the sweet treats that welcomed The Morning Show cast back for season 2!