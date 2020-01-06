Stars get starstruck too! The cast of The Morning Show became family while filming the Apple TV+ hit series. Although the drama didn’t take home any awards at the 2020 Golden Globes, the cast couldn’t feel luckier to be part of a series led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

“I think what happens in this industry, for better or for worse, as you become a mega movie star you become extremely guarded because everybody wants something from you,” Mark Duplass, who portrays Chip Black on The Morning Show, told Us Weekly exclusively on the Golden Globes red carpet. “But they’re just casual! Us on set is us just, kind of, like, farting around with your cousins! There’s really nothing amazing about it, except every now and then I will look over and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the girl I fell in love with watching the Man in the Moon when I was 15 years old.’ Like, ‘Oh my God, you came into my living room when I was a junior in high school in Friends and blew my brains open.’ So that happens every now and then. But um, otherwise it’s just like family time.”

Karen Pittman, who portrays powerhouse Mia Jordan in the series, added that while it was incredible filming the show, her favorite memory is walking on set on day one.

“I’m sitting down and doing a table read with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon,” she said. “I knew Billy Crudup before we started, but it was awesome to be sitting down with these incredible actors. It’s like a dream come true.”

However, the actors quickly made Pittman, 33, feel at ease. “They give you a hug. They welcome you into the room. They welcome you into the storytelling. They ask for your input,” the Americans alum recalled. “It never felt like there was any sort of hierarchy when it came to the work. It was really, really inspiring.”

The cast is also aware that Aniston’s dating life is up for discussion among Hollywood — but they’re not so sure who she should be with.

“She’s good, she’s solid,” the League actor, 53, said, before adding that “honestly, no one” is worthy of Aniston. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who played Hannah Shoenfeld, echoed that statement: “She’s a very powerful woman.”

The Morning Show is now streaming on Apple TV+.

With reporting by Carita Rizzo