The first award show of the year has arrived. On Sunday, January 5, Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual Golden Globes, featuring some of the biggest stars in the entertainment business.

The comedian, 55, will emcee the event, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, for the fifth time. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” he said in a statement ahead of the show.

“As soon as NBC called and said, ‘Do you want to do it?’ I thought, ‘Well, that’s Christmas ruined because I’ve got to work,'” he told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the show, adding that he actually writes his own jokes. “I start writing immediately. Before I decide to do it, I have to go, ‘Have I got anything? What’s happened?’ … I write jokes and they’re considered and I make sure they’re bulletproof. Nowadays, you’ve got to make sure they’re bulletproof in 10 years’ time, with people going through saying, ‘He said this once, 10 years [ago].’ Kevin Hart [lost] his job [as Oscars host] for 10-year-old tweets that he said he was sorry about and deleted at the time. So there’s more pressure on making [the jokes bulletproof]. It’s the world [watching]. This isn’t me in a comedy club.”

As for the nominations, the television category looks a bit different. ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW were all snubbed as not one network television show or star of a network television show were nominated in the 55 categories. Instead, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable — all Netflix originals — are leading the TV noms with four nods each.

It’s been 14 years since a network drama has come out on top at the Golden Globes; the last was Grey’s Anatomy in 2006. In the comedy category, the last network winner was Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2014.

In the film categories, Netflix’s Marriage Story leads with six nominees; Netflix’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tie for second place with five apiece, and The Two Popes and Joker each earned four nominations.

Scroll through the gallery below for a full list of nominees and winners.