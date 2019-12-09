



Every year, TV and movie fans can’t wait to see which shows and films dominate awards season. The Golden Globes mark the start of the season, as the first big show of the new year.

However, each year there are also significant surprises — both good and bad — as well as snubs. In TV, the amount of content has continued to grow immensely, making it nearly impossible to honor all the best. When the nominees were announced on Monday, December 9, though, the Hollywood Foreign Press tried to do just that.

Luckily, Us Weekly is here to break down the biggest TV surprises and snubs in this year’s nominations.

Watchmen

Not only was star Regina King, who arguably deserves to win, left out, the series overall didn’t receive any recognition.

Unbelievable

Well-deserved! The Netflix drama earned four nominations, including best miniseries, best actress in a miniseries (Kailyn Dever and Merritt Wever) and best supporting actress (Toni Collette) in a miniseries.

This Is Us

It’s definitely the year for streamers to shine, but not one nod for This Is Us?

Sandra Oh

She won last year for her part in Killing Eve. This year, somehow, she didn’t even earn a nomination.

The Politician

While Ryan Murphy’s Netflix hit had quite the ending and incredible cast, it was a bit of a shock to see it land on the nominations list multiple times.

When They See Us

Apparently the HFPA missed the boat on arguably the best limited series on TV. The series didn’t earn one nomination, despite the incredible work of the stars (Jharrel Jerome, Neicy Nash, Asante Blackk) and director Ava DuVernay.

Comedies

Where was the love for Schitt’s Creek, PEN15 and The Good Place?

Veep

This deserved its own bullet. Not only was the series snubbed, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was also cut from the list.

Game of Thrones

While it may have been the most talked about series of the year, Game of Thrones shockingly only received one nomination; that went to Kit Harington.

Dead to Me

It was a pleasant surprise to see Christina Applegate earn recognition … but where was Linda Cardellini?

Christine Baranski

How is it possible that Baranski’s work in The Good Fight continues to go unnoticed?

The Morning Show

While the show was a shoe-in for a nomination, it was exciting to see both Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston earn a nomination. However, Gugu Mbatha-Raw also deserved some love.

The Golden Globes air on NBC Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET. Ricky Gervais is set to host, for a fifth time.