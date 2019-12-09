Standing ovations for all! Kristen Bell, Billy Porter and more TV stars made lasting impressions on viewers in 2019, turning in standout performances on shows including The Good Place, Pose, Euphoria and Veronica Mars.

The list below features names and faces TV fans likely could not avoid during this year, and that is nothing to frown about. Hannah Brown, for one, put herself out there during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor before taking on the leading role as the Bachelorette and winning season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

The reality star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in November about learning to show her true self to a national audience. “Just knowing that I’m doing my best and that I can see myself continuing to improve has been really incredible,” she revealed of her Dancing With the Stars journey. “I don’t really know any other way than to be vulnerable or just be myself.”

Brown gave fans a “different” glimpse into her life too, due to her busy year on television. “I think it’s been cool that they have kind of broken that fourth wall and really shown the real story, and the real journey that we all go on when you are a lead or the contestants,” she explained of The Bachelorette. “I mean, it’s all fun and entertainment for everybody at home. But it is our real life. I feel like you’re being able to see that a little bit more and I hope they continue to do that.”

Other stars had an equally memorable year, including Veronica Mars star Jason Dohring. Viewers revolted after — spoiler alert — the actor’s character, Logan Echolls, was killed in season 4.

Dohring admitted exclusively to Us in July that he was “super heartbroken” about the twist, but he took the high road. “I’m sad to be missing part of the creative experience with these guys, but totally understand for the good of the show,” he noted. “I thought it was really cool, the way [creator Rob Thomas] set it up to give Veronica an impetus to take hold of her life and, like, not be so cynical and go after and chase her dreams.”

Scroll to relive some of the best TV performances of 2019!