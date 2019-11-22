



Always and forever holds up! Hope and Freya Mikaelson shared the screen for the first time since Legacies’ debut during the Thursday, November 21, episode.

The hour found Josie (Kaylee Bryant) traveling to New Orleans to see Freya (Riley Voelkel) at where else but Rousseau’s. The Salvatore School student quizzed Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) aunt about a black magic spell that could return memories erased by Malivore — including the one about Hope’s very existence. Freya noted that the spell could either restore the moments or wipe them out of someone’s mind, depending on the intentions of the witch who cast it.

Freya, who casually mentioned that she and wife Keelin (Christina Moses) named their son Nik after her late brother Klaus (Joseph Morgan), grew suspicious of Josie after she pointed out that Freya had photos of a girl in her house that she did not recognize. She later saw Josie giving a picture of Hope and her aunt a pensive glare.

When Freya confronted Josie, the teen blasted the Mikaelson witch with the spell, leaving her unconscious on the floor. Josie then consulted her mother, Caroline (Candice King), via phone to ask her advice on whether she should restore everyone’s memories. Caroline advised her to do just that and let people decide for themselves what to do with the information.

Josie returned to school to hit Alaric (Matt Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), MG (Quincy Fouse) and company with the spell. Hope’s friends had varying reactions to the revelation, with Raf telling Hope they could no longer be around each other because of his feelings for her and Landon admitting that he needed time to figure out his love triangle with Hope and Josie.

As Hope wallowed solo, Freya appeared in Mystic Falls to warmly greet her niece. The two embraced and shared a good cry.

The Thursday episode marks Voelkel’s first appearance on Legacies. The Originals and Vampire Diaries spinoff debuted in October 2018.

The Roswell, New Mexico alum, 29, starred as Freya from season 2 to season 5 of The Originals, which aired on The CW from 2013 to 2018. Voelkel and Russell, 20, appeared on the series together during season 5 before the Aloha star transitioned to the starring role on Legacies.

Legacies airs on The CW Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.