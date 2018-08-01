Always and forever just took on a new meaning. The Mikaelson family looked to the future during the Wednesday, August 1, series finale of The Originals, titled “When the Saints Go Marching In.” While some planned for brighter days ahead, others didn’t make it out of the episode alive.

Brotherly Love

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) tried to stall Klaus’ (Joseph Morgan) inevitable demise by chaining him up at home in New Orleans after he took The Hollow’s magic from her. Klaus began seeing visions of Mikael (Sebastian Roché), who urged him to kill Hope, and Camille (Leah Pipes), who encouraged him to be the person she always believed him to be.

Freya (Riley Voelkel) was able to transfer some of the dark magic to Elijah (Daniel Gillies) so Klaus could be of sound mind as he said his goodbyes. Caroline (Candice King) traveled to New Orleans to finally take Klaus up on his offer — she still had the voicemail he left her when he departed from Mystic Falls all those years ago! — to give her a proper tour of the city. She told him she would never forget him, and the pair shared one last sweet kiss.

Meanwhile, the Mikaelson family — even Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) after some prodding — gathered to reminisce about Klaus’ full life and celebrate him with a funeral of sorts. They had a wish burning ceremony, where Klaus reminded them about always and forever. Hope promised her father she would make him proud as they shared a private, gut-wrenching farewell, and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) was later seen watching over her daughter.

Elijah followed Klaus to the bench where they talked about the future of their family when the series began. Elijah revealed to his brother that he intended to die by his side since his purpose had always been Klaus’ redemption and he finally believed him to be redeemed. As the show closed, the brothers stabbed each other with pieces of the white oak stake and evaporated into the New Orleans sky.

Another Mikaelson

Freya and Keelin (Christina Moses) decided to move forward with their plans to start a family, asking Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) to be the father of their child. Vincent was reluctant at first because he was preparing to leave New Orleans and didn’t want to pass his penchant for losing people on to another generation. He ultimately came around, though, much to the newlyweds’ delight.

Mr. and Mrs.

Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) hooked up again after Kol encouraged her to choose to be happy. Before his death, Klaus told Rebekah he asked Caroline to find his sister a cure and leave it in Mystic Falls for whenever Rebekah was ready to take it.

Rebekah proposed to Marcel with his “If you say yes” envelope — after he told his fellow vampires that all bloodsuckers had to leave town — and made her intentions to live out a human life clear. Marcel agreed to marry her and watch her grow old.

