Klaroline fans may not be getting the forever they’ve been hoping for. Candice King revealed to Us Weekly that while Caroline Forbes is set to return to The Originals for the finale, she’s not rooting for Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline to get a happy ending – and she never was.

“I never understood it, but I love that there’s such a dedication to this Caroline and Klaus love story,” she told Us exclusively at the Children Mending Hearts’ Empathy Rocks fundraiser on Sunday, June 10. “It just was a natural thing, knowing that The Originals was coming to an end, to really give the fans what they wanted. I think they deserved to see an element of that chapter coming to a close. I don’t know if everyone will be satisfied, but I think the majority will be pretty happy with the series finale.”

Caroline was introduced in the first season of The Vampire Diaries and while she never (exactly) dated Klaus, their ongoing love/hate friendship made them one of the popular will-they-won’t-they couples in the franchise.

“I was so grateful that I got to be a part of it. You know, I’m sure a fan of everyone that works on that series, in front of the camera and behind the camera. So it was really fun to be part of it again,” she added.

During The Vampire Diaries, Klaus returned to Mystic Falls for Caroline’s high school graduation and set Tyler (Michael Trevino) free – something she had continuously asked him to do. He then told her, “He was your first love. I intend to be your last. However long it takes.”

In the 100th episode, they also had a very brief – yet worth the wait, for fans – hook up. In the series finale of TVD, she and Alaric (Matt Davis) opened a school for supernatural children together, thanks to a donation from Klaus. He ended his letter with, “I do look forward to thanking you in person someday … however long it takes. Yours, Klaus.”

The Originals airs on The CW Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting from Emily Marcus

