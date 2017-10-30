Klaroline fans, rejoice! As Us Weekly previously reported, Candice King is set to appear on the season 5 premiere of The Originals, but it sounds like her appearance may be longer and juicier than expected.

“They’re still filming, and I may or may not be heading to Atlanta one more time,” King told Us exclusively at the Pediatric Aids Foundation’s A Time for Heroes 28th Annual Festival on Sunday, October 29. “So I’m just as much in the dark as all the fans are. It’s been really fun to continue that storyline, knowing how much it meant to everyone that watched the show.”

While she did play coy on what Caroline does on the show, she gave a little teaser. “I can say that I worked a lot with Joseph Morgan,” the 30-year-old actress said. “The Klaroline fans will be very happy.”

Had fun playing with this hooligan over the past couple of days 🎬 Thanks for having me Originals! #onefortheKlarolineShippers A post shared by Candice King (@craccola) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Klaus and Caroline fans got their first look at the reunion when King shared a photo with Morgan last month. “Had fun playing with this hooligan over the past couple of days,” she captioned the Instagram photo on September 27. “Thanks for having me Originals! #onefortheKlarolineShippers”

Caroline has had quite the history with the Mikaelson family, especially Klaus. Druing the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, Caroline and Alaric opened a school for gifted children, thanks to a huge donation — $3 million huge — from Klaus. Then, in the season 4 finale of The Originals, Klaus’ daughter Hope was attending said school.

Klaroline fans will never forget the line Klaus once said to Caroline when she was with Tyler: “Tyler was your first love, I intend to be your last.”

The Originals returns to The CW with its final season in 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!