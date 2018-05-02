That’s a wrap! Joseph Morgan recently admitted to Us Weekly that he took “as much as [he] could fit in [his] bag” after he finished filming the final season of The Originals.

“Yeah, the henleys. As many henleys as I could carry,” the British actor joked to Us about his character’s signature shirt. “And then actually we did one day in New Orleans at the very end and we did a couple of scenes and at the end it was wrapped. We did little speeches and hugs about stuff. It was pretty emotional and then everybody packed up and left.”

“I remember sort of standing there feeling like everyone’s gone,” Morgan continued. “I’m just kind of standing in New Orleans unemployed and alone. I had friends and my wife was with me as well, thank goodness. And some of the cast were with me as well, but you feel like wow. That’s it, it’s done. It’s a joy and a sadness at once, is the only way I can describe it. It’s a plethora of feelings … And then you pack up your stuff and I sort of took a last look at my dressing room that I’ve been in for five years and you think, ‘Is there anything else I can steal? No, I’ve got it all.’ And then you go. I took the name tag off the door. That’s probably worth something.”

Morgan first played Klaus Mikaelson on a season 2 episode of The Vampire Diaries in 2011. He has starred on its spinoff, The Originals, since it premiered in 2013. It was announced last year that season 5 of the drama would be its last.

“It’s surreal because it’s coming up and it’s coming up and you sort of think, ‘Well, two days left.’ Or one day, or whatever, and then it happens,” Morgan tells Us about wrapping the show. “We shot our last day in Atlanta and said goodbye to all the crew, which was so weird because we’ve been with a lot of these people for five years and they’ve worked with me as a director as well. Just a kind of overwhelming experience.”

Speaking of directing, Morgan also reflected on getting behind the camera for the Wednesday, May 2, episode of The Originals, which centers around Daniel Gillies’ Elijah as he struggles with his memories after being compelled to forget everything about his family.

“It was great. It was a gift because he’s so good, you know? Obviously we have a rapport and a relationship. We’ve each directed each other and we’ve worked as actors in countless scenes,” Morgan told Us of his onscreen brother. “It must be hundreds of scenes we’ve been in together now. It was really a terrific experience. We play around a lot when we’re shooting together but really this episode, we were so all-in, both of us because he’s in almost every scene and I’m there the entire time trying to orchestrate the whole thing, and to make all of these decisions, which I’ve set the ball rolling on. It was really very rewarding to have such a great collaborator.”

“We have very similar tastes,” he continued. ”We often prefer the same episode or scene, certain elements of the show are our favorite thing about it, or our least favorite thing about it, depending on what happens in that episode. Going into it, I knew that it wasn’t going to be a struggle to convey what I was trying to do with the episode and I felt like he’d be really excited about it. I also felt like it’s one of the best written episodes we’ve ever had so I was really lucky because I have such a strong base with him and with this script.”

As for the return of Caroline Forbes (played by Candice King) and fan-favorite couple Klaroline, Morgan simply teased, “You’re going to have to wait and see.”

The Originals airs on The CW Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

