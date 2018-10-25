Hope Mikaelson returned with a vengeance in the Thursday, October 25, series premiere of Legacies, a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Like Father, Like Daughter

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) seemed pretty well adjusted for a teenager whose parents, Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, both died before she graduated high school, much like Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev). Confident in her powers, Hope teamed up with Alaric (Matt Davis) to save a young werewolf named Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) from an attempted exorcism. There, she ran into Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), the former Mystic Falls resident she had a crush on before he moved away.

Hope, headmaster Alaric, Landon and Rafael traveled to Salvatore Boarding School in Mystic Falls after the rescue. Hope and Alaric filled Landon in on the magical goings-on at the school with the intention of getting information about Rafael, his foster brother, and then compelling him to forget. When compulsion didn’t work, Alaric locked Landon in the cellar until what he assumed was vervain passed through his system. In the meantime, Rafael broke him out, and Landon bonded with Hope over her losses and her unwillingness to make friends or get close to anyone because of her past. The two even kissed.

The next morning, Landon asked Alaric if he could stay at the school since he had no home, but the headmaster denied his request. So Landon pretended the compulsion worked (Alaric noted that since it didn’t, Landon must be a supernatural being), stole a magical knife and left.

Alaric, thinking Landon was going to tell the world about the school, alerted Hope, but she was in denial. As she tracked Landon using dark magic, the knife began glowing. Alaric and Hope — with some help from Sheriff Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig) — later discovered the bus Landon was traveling on and everyone else on it was incinerated, while Hope vowed to be the villain of Landon’s story since he turned out to not be the hero of hers.

Where in the World Is Caroline Forbes?

Caroline (Candice King), who ran Salvatore Boarding School alongside Alaric on The Originals, was not seen or mentioned during the premiere. However, the pair’s daughters, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), were front and center and both somewhat disturbed.

Josie was nursing a broken heart over her ex Penelope (Lulu Antariksa). She lashed out after she caught Penelope kissing her friend MG (Quincy Fouse). Josie later seemed to set her sights on Rafael.

Meanwhile, Lizzie, who believed herself to be broken, also took an interest in Rafael and destroyed the school kitchen with magical fury when he rejected her. She also complained about all the time her father spent training Hope one-on-one.

Legacies airs on The CW Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

