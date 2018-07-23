What, like it’s hard? Matt Davis isn’t against the possibility of bringing back Warner, the character who everyone loved to hate from the 2001 hit movie, Legally Blonde.

While at San Diego Comic-Com to promote The Vampire Diaries and The Originals’ spinoff, Legacies, Davis admitted it’s definitely not out of the question for him to appear in the third Legally Blonde film. In the original, he starred as Elle’s ex-boyfriend, who was the reason she went to Harvard Law school to begin with. Once she got there, she realized she didn’t need him in her life.

“I think anything’s possible,” the actor, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I’ve always told people that without Warner, there’s no Elle Woods. Warner compels Elle to go to Harvard. Think about that. Without Warner, there’s no Legally Blonde!”

Witherspoon, 42, confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 was in the works by posting an Instagram video of herself wearing a pink bikini, floating in a pool. “It’s true,” she captioned the video on June 7. The movie has become a classic over the years, and Witherspoon has continued to make fans a part of it via her social media, posting videos of Elle’s very pink wardrobe to her Instagram Stories.

In January 2017, she told E! News that the world could use a third Legally Blonde. “I do think it’s a good time to do it,” she said. “I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”

Davis, who is reuniting with The Vampire Diaries’ creator Julie Plec for Legacies, also told Us that he’s drawn to projects where he can work with good people. “When you consider the state of the world right now, you just wanna work with people you love,” he said.

Legally Blonde 3 will hit theaters on February 14, 2020.

