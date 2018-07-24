Mystic Falls lives on. Julie Plec, the boss behind The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, is taking on her next project, another spinoff based on the supernatural kids in town – Alaric and Caroline’s twins and Klaus and Hayley’s daughter. Additionally, the show will feature the return of a few familiar faces, including Matt Donovan, played by Zach Roerig.

“Sherriff Donovan gets reference in the first episode as the crazy local conspiracy theorist, the crazy loon in town that thinks monsters are real. That’s kinda a fun role,” Plec told Us Weekly exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. “Mystic falls has recovered. They don’t know that they have a boarding school for supernatural kids or that they have a 200-year history of vampire violence so this crazy-ass sheriff. We like to think he’s a little bit like Hopper from Stranger Things, he’s just trying to protect his small town. He knows that all the monsters are real and they have no idea.”

One character who does know about monsters is Hope, the daughter of Klaus and Hayley from The Originals.

“Hope has all the heart and soul and compassion of Hayley and the fierceness and toughness of like, her werewolf alpha mama, but she’s a little messed up in her head, that girl,” the showrunner said. “She’s got some anger issues. She’s a little damaged from daddy. And yet, I think the beauty, what she learned from her father and her father’s family was the power of family, even as hers I not with her on the show right away, she’s still has deep-routed sense of loyalty and connection that she’s always chasing.”

Hope will butt heads with Alaric’s twins. In case you need a refresher, Alaric is the father of Josie and Lizzie. While the daughters’ biological mother is Jo Laughlin, she was stabbed and killed while pregnant on The Vampire Diaries, and the twins were magically transferred into Caroline Forbes’ womb. Caroline and Alaric went on to raise them, and they’ve become a combination of both their parents. (Did you follow that?)

“Josie and Lizzie are this amazing hybrid of their dad of course, but Lizzie specifically is so Caroline. Just Caroline the minute we met her when she was 17 years old, a little snotty and definitely a little self-involved, yet very opinionated and determined to get things done the way she likes them,” Plec continued. “Josie, as a result of growing up with that wonderful mother and her sister who takes after her mother, is so codependent.”

Legacies will premiere on The CW Thursdays this fall.

