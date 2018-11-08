Now this is Mystic Falls! Jeremy Gilbert returned to his hometown during the Thursday, November 8, episode of Legacies, titled “We’re Being Punked, Pedro.” Caroline’s mysterious absence from the spinoff was also explained.

Some Much-Needed Gilbert

Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) were on the run after evading Alaric’s (Matt Davis) efforts to bring them back to the Salvatore Boarding School. The foster brothers were living off rabbit in the woods when Landon came up with an idea to use Rafael’s werewolf abilities to make money. They made bets with a crowd of mystified people that Rafael could scale a building in 20 seconds and racked up on cash, but someone was watching them.

When they returned to the woods, Landon found a note written on one of the bills that read, “Run, wolf or die.” He chose to hide it from Rafael, but they were soon hit with tranquilizer darts. They awoke to find themselves chained to trees and a man killed by an arrow. That’s when Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) revealed himself.

Alaric had enlisted the youngest Gilbert (remember when the now headmaster was basically Jer’s dad?) to track Landon and Rafael and make sure they stayed out of trouble. Jeremy wrote the note to scare the two to safety, but when that backfired, he killed the man, who turned out to be a werewolf hunter. Jeremy then took Rafael and Landon back to the school as Rafael insisted he would only return if Landon could stay there, too.

O Caroline, Where Art Thou?

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) were in trouble for using black magic and starting a fight at the football game against Mystic Falls High, respectively, so Alaric sent them and the other guilty students into town to do community service. Hope and Josie teamed up after Lizzie threw her sister under the bus for the brawl.

The fellow brunettes bonded and shared secrets. Josie even apologized for not being more sympathetic when Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) died and told Hope that Lizzie acted out because she missed Caroline (Candice King), who had been away on really long recruitment missions lately. Josie decided to go back to school when she sensed something was wrong with her twin, though.

Lizzie returned to campus after getting jealous of MG’s (Quincy Fouse) interaction with her human rival, Dana (Katie Garfield), and having a milkshake dumped on her. She was attacked by a statue-turned-gargoyle who was after the indestructible knife Landon stole. Lizzie was paralyzed by poison while Alaric locked down the school and hunted the creature.

Hope, Josie and Alaric joined forces to take down the monster, but Josie lashed out when her father — who she and Lizzie believed had been keeping secrets with Hope — jumped in front of Hope to protect her. What once seemed like a thaw between Josie and Hope then quickly chilled back over.

Hush, Hush

MG compelled Dana during a makeout session, getting her to admit that she didn’t actually like him. She was just trying to make her crush jealous. (He was doing the same since he liked Lizzie.) So he made her forget about the hookup. MG later found Kaleb (Chris De’Sean Lee) feeding on Dana on the bus. While Kaleb compelled her to forget this too, he also convinced MG to keep the forbidden taste test quiet.

Legacies airs on The CW Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

