Alaric became worried when he noticed Hope acting much like her father, Klaus Mikaelson, during the Thursday, November 1, episode of Legacies, titled “Some People Just Want to Watch the World Burn.”

Mini Mikaelson

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) received a warning after using black magic to track Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), who stole a knife from Salvatore Boarding School and seemingly incinerated a bus full of people. Hope wasn’t ready to give up the search for Landon, though Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) insisted on accompanying her and Alaric (Matt Davis) on their journey to find his friend/foster brother.

The trio stumbled upon a woman in the woods, thinking she was a survivor from the bus. However, the woman began stealing things from Alaric and breathing fire at him. Meanwhile, Hope and Rafael tracked down Landon, who claimed he didn’t remember stealing the knife, he wasn’t responsible for the accident and he lost the supernatural object in the woods.

Turns out, Landon was lying. He still had the knife, and the woman, turning out to be a dragon, came looking for it. Rafael and Hope took her down, but she sprung back into action, this time in the body of an actual dragon rather than a human.

Hope planned to use a black magic death spell on the dragon. When Alaric discovered this, realizing that she initially wanted to use it on Landon, he accused Hope of focusing on vengeance and hatred like her father, whom he would not let her turn into.

Landon and Rafael fled while Hope and Alaric bested the beast. Landon apologized to Hope in a letter for lying to protect himself and ruining what he called one of the best nights of his life, which happened to be with her. Landon promised to keep the school’s secret, and Hope cried looking at photographs of her family.

We Are the Losers

Back at the school, Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse) and other students competed against Mystic Falls High in a flag football game. Alaric told them to lose the annual match so they would appear normal to the town.

Lizzie’s nemesis Dana kept taunting her, suggesting the young witch was “delusional” from not taking her medication. The rest of the Timberwolves bullied the Stallions, too. So Lizzie told her teammates to use their supernatural abilities to win, but they later decided they should try to win fair and square. Josie panicked at the last minute and caused them to lose with a spell, though.

Meanwhile, Lizzie was mad at MG for kissing Josie’s ex Penelope (Lulu Antariksa). MG hinted that he had a crush on Lizzie, so Penelope offered to help him win her over.

Josie later admitted to Lizzie that she threw the game and used dark magic to help Hope find Landon. Lizzie forgave her, opting to stick together as the twins feared Alaric loved Hope more than his daughters.

