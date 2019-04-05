Sorry Harvey Kiernan Shipka Says Nick Is It for Sabrina

It’s a love pentagon … or something like that! The cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina opened up about the multiple relationship story lines that may or may not overlap in part 2 of the Netflix series.

“I’m in both love triangles … score!” Ross Lynch, who plays Harvey, Sabrina’s (Kiernan Shipka) mortal high school ex-boyfriend, said at a panel in New York City on Wednesday, April 3. While Harvey will have a new love interest — possibly Sabrina’s BFF Ros (Jaz Sinclair) — it’s Sabrina’s new romance with warlock Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) that sits front and center in the second installment.

“I think that Sabrina has a deep love for Harvey that will never go away; it’s the first love situation, and I think he is her tie to the mortal world and he really sums up her experience as a half mortal,” the Mad Men alum, 19, explained. “On the flip side, Nick is a constant champion of Sabrina’s abilities and her powers. I think for season 2, Nick is it. I mean Nick works for Sabrina.”

That said, don’t be too worried, Harvey/Sabrina shippers. “At the same time, I think that the tension [and] the triangle is always going to exist on some sort of level just because, I mean, she likes them both,” Shipka noted.

Ultimately, Sabrina just wants to have it all: both her mortal world and her magical world.

“I think unity is her goal in life, I think that’s what she wants, and it’s not a bad goal to have,” the actress stated. “In the first couple episodes, the relationship with the mortals is strained but kind of, by the end of the season, it sort of kind of comes around in a way where everyone is working together. It’s more honest than it ever was so it feels more truthful and powerful.”

As for if Harvey can trust Sabrina — even as a friend — in the future, that’s still up in the air.

“She did put him through a lot last season. He’s constantly going through the ringer,” Lynch said. “He’s the mortal among a bunch of magical people. All the mortals play a big part of coming together and helping save Greendale.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!