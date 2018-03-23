Netflix’s ‘Sabrina’ Reboot Cast vs. Original ‘Teenage Witch’ Sitcom

Everyone’s favorite witch is returning, but this time, her magic’s turning dark. Netflix has created a Riverdale spinoff a few towns over in Greendale, focusing on the life of Sabrina Spellman. Netflix describes the drama as “tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist” and while doesn’t have a title yet, but does have quite the cast.

Scroll through Us Weekly’s gallery to see how the original sitcom’s lineup compares to the new rendition.

For the latest TV News and interviews subscribe to our new podcast ‘Watch With Us’ below!



