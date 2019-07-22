Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 4 of Veronica Mars.

While Marshmallows were thrilled that Veronica Mars returned with eight new episodes on Hulu a week early, they also did not expect that shocking ending. In the final episode, Logan (Jason Dohring) dies in a car bomb, just moments after walking down the aisle with Veronica (Kristen Bell). The series then jumped to a year later and Veronica left Neptune, driving away crying and listening to Logan’s voicemail.

Bell found out about the ending that creator Rob Thomas had come up with while in pitch meetings with Hulu. While The Good Place actress, 39, did understand Thomas’ vision, she still was “in mourning” over the dark twist.

“It’s been 15 years of playing this relationship and really fun for Jason and I so, I guess, all good things are really good things because they have a foreseeable end,” she said in Us Weekly’s video suite at San Diego Comic-Con. “Logan’s always been her fuel, and he’s still her fuel.”

Dohring, 37, found out a little bit after and was “super heartbroken,” but really understood why Thomas made that choice. “Before any of the scripts were [written], he just told me the whole idea and laid it out and said, ‘Veronica is the best as an underdog and that’s when you root for her the most,’” he told Us. “Having this on-again off-again teenage thing, he sort of wants to move the show, and I totally agree. When seeing it from that view, it really made sense. I totally understand it, and I’m sad to be missing part of the creative experience with these guys, but totally understand for the good of the show. … I thought it was really cool, the way he set it up to give Veronica an impetus to take hold of her life and, like, not be so cynical and go after and chase her dreams.”

Bell also noted that she was left “somewhere between shock and understanding” when they finished, mostly because it allowed her to step outside of being an actor and focus on the creative side.

“You have to figure out how to fuel a story for longer, and you have to figure out what the most interesting thing to watch is,” the Golden Globe nominee said. “Nobody loves Handmaid’s Tale, because it’s, like, a blast to watch. It’s devastating and you’re rooting for something and that’s why. Something wrong is happening. There’s pain, and I think that it’s interesting to step outside of being an actor, and look at the story as a whole and say, ‘Yeah, she is better as an underdog.’”

The actress also quipped: “Now you know that we are the new Game of Thrones. We’re killing people that you don’t think we’re gonna kill so just watch out — everybody, anybody.”

Veronica Mars is now streaming on Hulu.

