If you came for Veronica and Keith Mars’ banter or for the latest developments in the LoVe relationship, the revival is for you. In fact, those two relationships are the strongest part of the eight new episodes of Veronica Mars.

However, the case that the season centers around — a Spring Break serial killer in Neptune — is extremely convoluted and complex, almost to a fault. The twists and turns, which include both beloved returning characters and new faces viewers will 100 percent fall in love with, are entertaining, but at times, take too much thought.

The plot lines distract from the relationships, which have always been the strongest part of the franchise. While the journey of Veronica and Keith trying to figure out who’s behind the bombing is quite a fun trip, the details often get in the way.

That said, about half way through the new season, the romances and friendships jump back into the front seat, and it leads to a ride worth getting on — even if you weren’t a fan of the original show. Kristen Bell and Enrico Colantoni seamlessly slide back into their roles and their chemistry and hilarious banter is better than ever. Veronica, in particular, is more witty and has gotten wiser through years. Hint: Pay close attention to that voice over. After the season’s end, it may even be worth going back and listening from the beginning. (I know I did.)

Meanwhile, Logan (Jason Dohring) and Veronica face new complications in their relationship. Between old flames returning — Max Greenfield’s Leo, included — and the case hitting close to home, both are forced to prioritize what’s most important. It’s also worth noting that this is definitely not a UPN/CW show anymore; creator Rob Thomas took advantage of the more adult landscape, from the violence and intensity of the mystery to the bedroom scenes and dialogue.

Also, keep an eye on the newcomers: Kirby Howell-Baptiste is introduced as Neptune, nightclub operator Nicole who forms a strong bond with Veronica and Izabela Vidovic plays Matty Ross, a young girl in town who loses the person closest to her and starts acting out. It’s safe to say she looks very similar to season 1 Veronica. Plus, J.K. Simmons‘ ex-con becomes a much bigger part of the season than one would originally assume.

The final two episodes of the season contain multiple intense scenes. In true Thomas form, those episodes in particular, take viewers on a serious rollercoaster of emotions and whenever you think you’ve figured out the mystery — brace yourself. Also, bring tissues. Marshmallows, be careful what you wish for.

All eight episodes of Veronica Mars will hit Hulu on Friday, July 26.

