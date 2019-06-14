Brace yourselves, Marshmallows! When Veronica Mars returns for a fourth season on Hulu in July, the titular sleuth will be facing down more than a string of terrorist attacks.

The first full trailer for the revival, released by Hulu on Friday, June 14, hints at trouble in Logan (Jason Dohring) and Veronica’s (Kristen Bell) romance as the soldier returns on extended leave. “What’s the destructive gene in your relationship?” Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s character asks the private investigator, to which she responds, “I think it might be me.”

The two-minute teaser also features several cuddly moments for the couple. Veronica and Logan attend an event, where they chat up apparent Big Bad J.K. Simmons, as well as Dick (Ryan Hansen) and his ne’er-do-well father, Richard Casablancas (David Starzyk).

Elsewhere in the trailer, Veronica and Keith (Enrico Colantoni) joke around and attempt to solve the latest mystery plaguing Neptune: a series of bombings seemingly meant to dampen spring break. “I’m starting to think that maybe it’s time to hang it up,” the OG detective tells his daughter in a heavier segment, holding back tears.

Other major OMG moments include Dick getting a knife held to his throat, Simmons’ character threatening Keith, Weevil’s (Francis Capra) possible involvement in the crime spree and Veronica holding a man who appears to be Liam Fitzpatrick (Rodney Rowland) at gunpoint.

Dohring, 37, filled in Us Weekly on LoVe’s status in our summer TV preview. “She’s in a different place than she was, and he’s sort of the balance to what she’s going through,” he revealed.

The actor confirmed that the on-again, off-again duo live together, but that does not exactly lead to stability. “She’s become a bit hardened by all the stuff she’s seen, and that creates some struggles for them,” he told Us.

Veronica Mars season 4 premieres on Hulu Friday, July 26. The first three seasons of Veronica Mars will be available to stream on Hulu Monday, July 1.

