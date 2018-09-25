‘Veronica Mars’ Creator Reveals Which Cast Members Are Returning for Revival

Back in action! Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas sent fans into a frenzy upon revealing which original cast members will star alongside Kristen Bell in the revival.

“Here’s who we have booked for the #VeronicaMars series, so far. (More are on the way, I swear.),” Thomas, 53, tweeted on Tuesday, September 25, revealing that Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Francis Capra (Eli ‘Weevil’ Navarro), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas) will all be reuniting for the eight-episode series.

Thomas’ announcement comes days after Bell, 38, confirmed the hit drama show would be making a comeback. “Attention all Marshmallows: BREAKING NEWS!!!!! We are OFFICIALLY back in business!!!” she shared via Instagram on Friday, September 20, referencing the Veronica Mars fandom name. “A new #veronicamars series is coming back, on @hulu!!!! Veronica has always been a super hero without a cape. And I think she’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

“Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited. Thank you to @hulu for the opportunity,” she added, later joking: “I hope we’re still friends after I taser you.”

Veronica Mars ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2007. The show aired on UPN before moving to The CW. It followed Mars (Bell), a private investigator exposing the scandalous lives of the wealthy residents of Neptune, California.

Bell previously expressed her desire to bring back the series. “We are willing to put the effort tin,” she told IndieWire in October 2017. “I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!