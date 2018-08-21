Back in action! Kristen Bell is reportedly set to star in a Hulu revival of Veronica Mars.

Variety reports that Bell, 38, is close to finalizing her deal to reprise her beloved role in the mystery drama. Creator Rob Thomas will also be returning to write the series.

Veronica Mars ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2007 on UPN before moving to The CW. Bell stared as Mars, a private investigator exposing the rich and famous residents in the town of Neptune, California.

Last October, Bell teased a possible revival and revealed that the show will return in some capacity.

“We are willing to put the effort in,” The Good Place star told IndieWire at the time. “I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

Bell added that she and Thomas have frequently discussed bringing back the iconic sitcom. “Rob and I email about it every couple of months or so,” she noted. “And personally I think — and I think Rob probably agrees — is that (a) we’ll never make the fans pay for it again and (b) the format works better as an episodic [series].”

Veronica Mars also starred Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Francis Capra and Enrico Colantoni. The cast previously reunited in 2014 for a film funded by a Kickstarted campaign launched by Bell and Thomas, which earned more than $5.7 million.

Bell nor Hulu has yet to comment on the news.

