Kristen Bell Says ‘Veronica Mars’ Miniseries Is ‘Going to Happen’

Kristen Bell in the ‘Veronica Mars’ film.

Are you ready Marshmallows? Kristen Bell has revealed that Veronica Mars will most likely be coming back in some capacity.

During a Facebook live chat with IndieWire, costar Ryan Hansen took a break mid-interview while promoting his show Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television* to call Bell, 37, when asked about the show’s future.

“We are willing to put the effort in,” the Bad Moms Christmas actress said. “I mean, if I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

“[Creator] Rob [Thomas] and I email about it every couple of months or so,” she continued. “And personally I think, and I think Rob probably agrees, is that (a) we’ll never make the fans pay for it again, and (b) the format works better as an episodic [series].”

There is nothing set in stone just yet, but Bell noted that it would most likely be a miniseries so that it didn’t overlap with her full-time gig with the NBC comedy The Good Place.

Veronica Mars aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2007 on UPN before moving to The CW. The beloved mystery series also starred Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Francis Capra and Enrico Colantoni.

The cast last reunited onscreen for the 2014 movie. The film was funded by a Kickstarter campaign that Bell and Thomas launched, which gained more than $5.7 million in total.

