Veronica Mars to the rescue! Kristen Bell confirmed Veronica Mars is returning for an eight-episode revival on Hulu.

“Attention all Marshmallows: BREAKING NEWS!!!!! We are OFFICIALLY back in business!!! A new #veronicamars series is coming back, on @hulu !!!!” the 38-year-old wrote on Thursday, September 20, via Instagram, “Veronica has always been a super hero without a Cape. And I think she’s exactly what the world needs right now. Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited. Thank you to @hulu for the opportunity. I hope we’re still friends after I taser I you. 😍😍😍.”

Bell also shared a video of herself sharing the news: “This is a very important marshmallow announcement. Did you guys know that as of summer 2019, all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hulu to stream and re-watch, which is great because you’ll need to brush up since we’re making another one.”

Reports that the former UPN/CW drama, which originally ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2007 and returned for a fan-funded film in 2014, first surfaced in August. The series creator Rob Thomas is also set to return for the revival, which was also confirmed by Hulu in a press release on Thursday.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry,” the revival’s logline reads. “After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Hulu has yet to announce if other cast members are returning for the revival. Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Chris Lowell, Percy Daggs III and Tina Majorino all appeared in the aforementioned fan-funded film.

Seasons 1-3 of Veronica Mars will start streaming on Hulu in summer 2019. The revival is also expected to start streaming in 2019.

