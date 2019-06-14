Want an escape from the heat? We’ve got you covered. Get all the scoop on the new and returning can’t miss shows of the summer in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

From returning shows like Younger, Stranger Things and Sweetbitter to new guilty pleasures, including The Hills: New Beginnings, Grand Hotel and City on a Hill, there’s a little something for every viewer.

Another show that’s sure to snag viewers’ attention is Euphoria, HBO’s new drama starring Zendaya Coleman as 17-year-old Rue, a drug addict trying to venture through high school. “A lot of this stuff is very true. I was a drug addict for many years, and I had a lot of anxiety and I really struggled with depression,” series creator Sam Levinson said during the ATX Television Festival on June 6. “Even though I got clean at 19, I still struggle with all the kinds of anxiety, depression, all those things that first led me to want to quiet stuff out in my own head.”

Coleman, 22, rose to fame on the Disney Channel’s Shake It Up — and this role couldn’t be more of a departure. While the series is dark and a bit intense, she believes audiences will be able to relate.

“I think all young people feel this way, or maybe people in general feel this way, of feeling lost. There’s just so much s–t that you just feel like it’s too much s–t and it’s helpless. Like, ‘Why do I even try?'” the Spider-Man star said at the festival. “There’s that feeling, but then there’s moments of hope and there’s moments of beauty within those things. I think that’s what the show does so well: It explores the dark, but there’s hints and moments of light and hope, and you see it and you want to hold onto it; then it’s gone, then you find it again, then it’s gone. That’s how life works.”

