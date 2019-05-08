Nat, fire up the Mega Burgers for August! BH90210, the quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, officially has a premiere date on Fox.

Tori Spelling broke the news in February 2019 that she was reuniting with several of her former costars for a new version of the iconic ‘90s drama.

“It is the OG crew back together, and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves,” she dished on Access Live at the time. “The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. The original series starred Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Luke Perry (Dylan McKay), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) and Spelling (Donna Martin).

Carol Potter and James Eckhouse, who portrayed Brandon and Brenda’s parents, were also series regulars for the first five seasons.

Spelling and Garth, who portrayed onscreen BFFs and stayed close after the series wrapped, have additional roles on the new show — co-creators!

“Jen and I co-created it with Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. I mean, I don’t know if it’s art imitates life or life imitates art — but we have had a close friendship, she’s one of my best friends, for 30 years,” the sTORI Telling author told Entertainment Weekly in May 2019. “And we have gotten to the point in our lives where we just want to work together. Our kids are friends, and we want our families together all the time, so we wanted to develop something together. And that’s when we started talking about, ‘Was it the right time to do something with 90210 finally?’”

Scroll through for all the details on BH90210 — and check back in for more as the summer premiere date gets closer!