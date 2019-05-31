New faces! The cast of BH90210 just grew by one, introducing the first cast member that’s not reprising a role from the original series: La La Anthony.

The Deuces star, 39, shared the exciting news to Instagram on Thursday that she’ll be joining Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris in the reimagined series. “90210 IS BACK!!” she wrote. “I’m honored to be joining the cast of 90210!! It’s gonna be crazy! Excited to play the wife of the original Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. Let’s gooooo!!”

According to Deadline, Kim Kardashian‘s BFF will play a character named Shay, who just so happens to be a “surprisingly down-to-Earth” mega pop and hip hop star. Green, 45, will portray a stay-at-home dad watching over their three kids.

Garth, 47, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly earlier this month about the premise of the show, which will depict the cast playing “heightened versions of themselves”

“In general, it’s a show about the people making the show,” she told Us. “So you will get to see how … life imitates art. … We’re just digging into that. We’re having a lot of fun … taking an image that public has of us or might have of us… and messing with it, playing with it.”

Garth, for instance, will be playing “Jennie,” who “is going through life as any other woman in her 40s would be experiencing.”

The What I Like About You alum told Entertainment Weekly in May that the family members of the show’s stars would not be appearing in the series. “We’re fictionalizing everybody’s home lives to a certain degree,” she explained.

Though Green is married to actress Megan Fox in real life, for instance, Anthony will step in as his fictional family member.

The Anger Management alum revealed that he started shooting at the Peach Pit — the gang’s regular show hangout — on Instagram on Tuesday, May 28.

BH90210 will premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

